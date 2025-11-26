South Africa’s retail landscape is undergoing a structural reset. By the end of 2025, online sales are expected to surpass R130bn, almost 10% of the national retail market.

Against flat offline growth, this signals more than a temporary spike. It’s a long-term rebalancing of how South Africans shop.

Research confirms that the customer journey is increasingly digital: two-thirds of consumers say that the most important factor is being able to easily find what they’re looking for, followed by a range of safe and secure payment solutions (61%) and a seamless checkout process (60%).

Just as telling, 57% now go online to discover and research products before making a purchase in-store (up from 42% in 2022). In other words, the purchase journey starts long before the till point, and often long before a shopper steps into a store.

A blended journey: digital meets physical

Physical stores still matter, particularly for their sensory and social value, but the decision-making process is increasingly shaped in digital spaces.

A PwC survey shows how blurred the lines have become: 83% of consumers compare prices between apps, 69% use apps to check prices before buying in store, and 75% prefer physical shops if comparing prices or purchasing from multiple retailers.

Greg van der Riet, chief commercial officer at payments platform, PayJustNow, says that this is why ‘phygital’ strategies, which seamlessly blend online discovery with in-store experience, are no longer optional.

“Retailers must rethink how they attract, engage, and retain customers across channels. A website or app can no longer serve as a static catalogue; it needs to be a dynamic space for inspiration, discovery, and comparison that connects to the broader retail experience.”

From payments to discovery

Flexible payments are a powerful lever in this mix, but they are only part of the story. Consumers expect a shopping journey that’s personalised, convenient, and tailored to their financial realities. Platforms like PayJustNow demonstrate this shift in action.

What began as a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service has expanded into a broader digital hub offering consumers a clever way to browse, discover and pay for products or services, with features like trending retail categories, personalised brand recommendations, and a personalised deals feature, before deciding how to pay, with options from 3 to 12 months.

For merchants, the impact is measurable. PayJustNow reports that some of its retailers see an increase of more than 130% in sales with the BNPL option at checkout, with this activity being sustained beyond seasonal peaks and showing continued growth.

During Black Friday 2024, the platform processed R65.3m in sales (a 103% year-on-year increase) across categories as diverse as fashion, electronics, and even tyres. In October 2025, 4.5 million clicks directed consumers through to retail partners, a more than 275% increase on October 2024.

The stakes for retailers

The demographics behind these trends are particularly relevant. The average user is in their mid-30s, spends around R1,500 per basket, and has already made 13 purchases, with women making up three-quarters of the customer base.

This is the digital-first audience that many retailers struggle to reach through physical stores alone.

“South African consumers are shopping differently, and are looking for more clever ways to pay. For retailers who fail to adapt, they risk losing visibility and sales during the crucial discovery phase and at the point of payment.”

“The way forward lies in embracing digital channels not simply as sales platforms, but as experience platforms: places where inspiration, discovery, comparison, and payment all converge. Those that succeed will not only capture short-term sales but will secure their relevance in a retail future that’s increasingly being shaped by the customer’s digital-first journey,” says van der Riet.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).