Egypt’s retail market is poised for a significant upswing, with total sales projected to surpass $149.7bn in 2025 and climb to $201.4bn by 2030, according to Savills’ latest report, citing Oxford Economics data.

The growth reflects the resilience of domestic consumption and the continued expansion of both international and local retail brands.

Savills noted that Egypt’s retail supply is expected to reach over 1.1 million square metres in the coming years, underscoring the sector’s position as a key driver of real estate development. The consultancy highlighted that strong fundamentals, a youthful consumer base, and sustained investment in commercial infrastructure continue to support market expansion.

The report also pointed to strong momentum in the hospitality sector, which is being buoyed by government efforts to nearly double national hotel capacity to 470,000 keys by 2028. Global operators are expanding their presence, while several historic buildings in downtown Cairo are being transformed into modern lifestyle hotels. Occupancy rates have reached 75% in early 2025, reflecting renewed investor confidence and Egypt’s growing appeal as a premier travel destination.

In the residential segment, Savills observed that property prices have remained broadly stable in U.S. dollar terms despite currency fluctuations. Developers are maintaining market confidence by offering extended payment terms, modest discounts, and fully finished, ready-to-deliver units. While affordability challenges persist, new financing mechanisms—such as real estate investment funds and fractional ownership—are helping widen access to property ownership.

Foreign demand is also rising, supported by recent reforms to ownership laws and Egypt’s appeal as a secondary home market. This has reinforced Cairo’s position as a focal point for regional real estate investment.

The report highlighted branded residences—private homes affiliated with luxury hotel or lifestyle brands—as one of the fastest-growing segments. Cairo’s supply is forecast to expand sevenfold by 2031, driven by strong investor appetite and partnerships with leading hospitality and design brands. This trend signals a shift toward premium, serviced living concepts that blend lifestyle and investment appeal.

In the office sector, the report noted that many developers continue to focus on selling small units to individual investors, leaving unmet demand for large, high-quality Grade A spaces sought by multinational companies. This imbalance is creating opportunities for institutional investors and co-working operators to provide flexible, fully fitted office solutions suited to modern corporate and freelance needs.

Commenting on the findings, Catesby Langer-Paget, Head of Savills Egypt, said: “As Egypt’s economic conditions continue to stabilise, the real estate market is showing steady signs of recovery. We are seeing strong investor and developer interest across all asset classes, particularly in mixed-use developments and hospitality projects.”

Rania Nazmi, Head of Strategic Consultancy at Savills Egypt, added: “Compared to the past few years, the market has entered a more stable, demand-driven phase supported by solid demographic trends. With end-users back at the centre of buying decisions, developers who prioritise functionality and user-centric design are emerging as clear leaders. Aligning projects with real demand has become a key differentiator in today’s more rational and resilient market.”

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

