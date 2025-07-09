Statement attributed to Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State:

“The UAE welcomes the European Parliament’s endorsement of the European Commission’s updated list of high-risk third countries for money laundering and terrorist financing. The decision stands as clear, independent recognition of our nation’s unwavering commitment to the highest international standards in combating global financial crime.

The UAE remains a reliable and strategic partner to the EU, committed to ensuring AML/CFT systems are not only robust, but also future-proof and capable of addressing emerging global threats. As one of the world’s fastest growing economies and as a trusted global financial hub, the UAE will continue working with all our global partners to safeguard the integrity of the global financial system. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of the UAE-EU partnership, fostering closer cooperation, enhanced prosperity and shared security for our regions and peoples.