The Board of Directors of the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) convened its tenth meeting of 2025, with Issa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board, presiding over the deliberations. Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, and several other members of the Board were in attendance.

The meeting evaluated various strategic initiatives and key projects undertaken by Awqaf Dubai, also reviewing the 2024 financial report detailing the performance of the various funds operated by the Minors’ Trust.

The Board also discussed Awqaf Dubai’s management of its general portfolio, emphasising the optimisation of sustainable returns on investment while upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

The Board reviewed financial statements relating to investments made by the Minors’ Trust until the close of 2024. Aggregating AED1.022 billion, the funds generated AED64 million in revenues against a total incurred expenditure of AED14 million, yielding a net distributable surplus of AED50 million.

Following thorough deliberations, the Board approved a cash dividend of AED35.7 million for 2025, reflecting a 3.5 percent return on investment and a 16 percent increase over the previous year’s allocation. Additionally, AED14.3 million was allocated to the reserve fund.

The Board also assessed the progress achieved on significant investment initiatives, notably the Al Khawaneej Mall development, a flagship project designed to boost endowment returns while advancing Dubai’s economic and social development objectives. The Board commended the headway made with respect to the project and underscored the importance of adhering to the time frames set out for its various phases.

Issa Al Ghurair said that, guided by the emirate’s visionary leadership, Awqaf Dubai continues to develop endowment projects that address community needs, foster social cohesion, and promote sustainable growth, reaffirming the commitment to aligning with Dubai’s Vision 2030. He highlighted the significance of further enhancing Awqaf Dubai’s investment mechanisms to ensure resource sustainability and strengthen its capacity to support those it serves.

Ali Al Mutawa reaffirmed Awqaf Dubai’s commitment to its time-tested strategy for expanding endowment assets and fund portfolios intended for the benefit of minors. This approach is designed to promote sustainable development and amplify positive societal impact.

“Our operations are guided by a clear vision anchored in the highest standards of governance and transparency. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of sustained financial and investment success for the benefit of minors, in alignment with the directives of our visionary leadership,” he stated.

“The decisions ratified during the meeting, particularly the authorisation for profit-sharing and maximising of returns, underscore Awqaf Dubai’s commitment to its beneficiaries. These actions reflect our dedication to effectively managing and growing funds intended to support minors, thus safeguarding their rights while ensuring the long-term sustainability of resources,” he added.