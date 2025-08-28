President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, praised the major achievements of the General Women’s Union (GWU) over the past 50 years under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Their Highnesses affirmed that the launch of the “Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision” establishes the foundations for a bright future and opens broader opportunities for Emirati women to contribute locally and have a greater global impact.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The progress of the UAE has always been closely tied to the achievements of Emirati women and their pivotal role in strengthening our communities and contributing to our nation’s development. As we celebrate the Emirati Women’s Day, the launch of the Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision reaffirms our commitment to advancing together – hand in hand – in partnership towards the future.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The United Arab Emirates and its people come together today to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, marking fifty years of an inspiring journey of empowerment. It is also a celebration of a new vision launched by H.H. “Mother of the Nation”, setting the course for the next fifty years of progress. We celebrate women as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives… as nurturers of generations, guardians of values, and partners in shaping the nation’s development. We celebrate them as the spirit of the country and the heart of its identity, as companions on the journey, and as true makers of change.”

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the slogan “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years of Achievement” has been launched as the official theme for Emirati Women’s Day 2025, which falls on 28 August.

This comes as the nation marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the General Women’s Union, in a national celebration that reflects community partnership and the continuous achievements of Emirati women over five decades. It also aligns with the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan designating 2025 as the Year of Community under the theme “Hand in Hand”, reflecting the country’s vision to strengthen national cohesion and affirm women’s role as a key partner in nation-building and sustainable development.

The “Mother of Nation 50:50 Vision” represents the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to empower Emirati women to become a central partner in the UAE’s development journey and globally. It reflects the UAE’s ambition for its women to become a global model of influence and inspiration and serves as a call for partnership, action, and innovation to ensure Emirati women’s presence at the heart of the future, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 and confidently moving towards 2075.

The “Mother of Nation 50:50 Vision” is built on three core pillars including family and national identity, governance and strategies, and international developmental partnerships.

This vision represents a renewed national commitment to empowering Emirati women and establishing their position as a global model of inspiration, grounded in a legacy of over five decades of achievements led by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation.

The vision aims to strengthen the UAE’s position among the world’s leading countries in enhancing women’s quality of life, setting a global benchmark for women’s empowerment across all fields and future-oriented sectors, while consolidating the UAE’s status among the world’s most advanced governments in shaping the future of women.

The vision seeks to position the UAE among the top countries globally in promoting women’s well-being by ensuring a safe and dignified life across all stages, launching specialized support programs for People of Determination and senior Emirati women, and leveraging predictive analytics to enhance overall quality of life.

It also focuses on developing a flexible national governance framework for women’s affairs, built on strategic integration with government entities to ensure sustainable empowerment. The framework includes strengthening the Women’s Progress Monitoring System, ensuring equal opportunities in education, employment, and the economy, and achieving a balance between professional roles and family responsibilities.

The vision aspires to establish the UAE as a global leader in empowering women across all fields and future-driven sectors by launching national sectoral foresight labs that act as agile accelerators for addressing challenges and empowering women in key industries, particularly technology, artificial intelligence, climate, and energy — while steering girls’ education toward future sciences.

The initiatives also aim to strengthen the international presence of Emirati female leaders in decision-making positions, support their participation in global negotiations, and launch international women-focused platforms from the UAE by organising global forums and summits.

The “Mother of the Nation Vision 50:50” seeks to strengthen the UAE’s position among the world’s leading governments in shaping the future of women, through pioneering progressive policies, active participation in setting the global women’s agenda, and signing strategic agreements that reflect the UAE’s forward-looking vision.

The plan also focuses on establishing high-value international partnerships and alliances that advance women’s empowerment worldwide, implementing bilateral initiatives to support women and girls globally, promoting UAE representation in UN agencies, launching international awards under the UAE’s name for women’s achievements, and highlighting the impact and global contributions of Emirati women.

Since its establishment, the General Women’s Union (GWU) has been a cornerstone in the UAE’s journey towards empowering women, leading a history of achievements over five decades under the leadership of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that the nation’s strength lies in empowering both men and women equally.

Guided by this vision, the UAE leadership has continued to place women’s empowerment at the heart of its development agenda, enabling the country to lead international indicators and position Emirati women as a global model of success.

The journey of the GWU began in 1975 as the first official umbrella organization dedicated to women’s empowerment in the UAE. During this phase, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak led both the General Women’s Union and the Al Nahda Women’s Association, laying the foundation for a comprehensive national agenda for women.

Today, after five decades of achievements, H.H. oversees more than 60 institutions dedicated to women and family empowerment, including 40 national entities and over 20 international organisations.

H.H. sponsored the UAE’s first official women’s delegation to the World Conference on Women in Mexico in 1975 and currently supports more than 20 national, regional, and international awards focused on women, children, and family development, in fields such as education, sports, Quran memorisation, and humanitarian work. These efforts have significantly strengthened the local and global standing of Emirati women.

From the outset, women’s education has been a cornerstone of empowerment. In 1975, the female illiteracy rate stood at 62%, but by 2024, it had dropped dramatically to 1.6%.

Enrollment in general education rose from 27,021 female students in 1975 to 890,341 in 2024. Women now represent 52.6% of university graduates, with 64% of female graduates specializing in STEM disciplines.

By 2025, there are 1,344 female Emirati students studying abroad in 17 countries. At the same time, the number of female teachers grew from 2,755 in 1975 to over 120,876 in 2024, reflecting the growing role of Emirati women in shaping the next generation.

Emirati women have played a prominent role in government. In 1984, the UAE appointed its first female Assistant Undersecretary, marking a historic milestone in women’s participation in policymaking.

In 2004, Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi became the first woman to hold a ministerial position in the UAE’s history, as Minister of Economy and Planning. By 2025, Emirati women hold 42 senior leadership roles across ministries, undersecretary positions, and federal agencies, while women represent 24% of the UAE Cabinet.

In 1978, the UAE established the Heritage and Handicrafts Centre, the first dedicated institution supporting women artisans and preserving Emirati cultural heritage. Over 47 years, the centre has supported over 5,000 Emirati craftswomen and 4,000 productive families, providing financial support exceeding AED 200 million.

The UAE joined the Arab Women’s Union to strengthen regional cooperation and has actively involved Emirati women in volunteerism and humanitarian work locally and abroad.

In 1982, H.H. organised the first charitable festival to support orphans and disaster victims, initiating a humanitarian approach that has expanded beyond the Arab world.

By 2025, Emirati women’s humanitarian contributions have reached over 50 countries worldwide, reflecting the UAE’s global vision for solidarity and development.

During this phase, the focus was placed on enhancing healthcare services for women and children. The maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births decreased significantly from 19 deaths in 1985 to 2.5 deaths in 2023. The “Zayed National Health Education Project” was launched to raise awareness about health and preventive care.

In 1986, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak received her first international recognition from the United Nations Population Fund, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey filled with awards and honours. Over the years, H.H. has received a total of 800 accolades, including 81 from international organisations, 718 from regional and local institutions, and 10 honorary doctorate degrees, acknowledging her pioneering efforts in supporting women’s causes.

In women’s sports, H.H. laid the foundations for leading institutions, beginning with the establishment of the first girls’ sports club in 1986, followed by the launch of the first Women’s Sports Academy in 2010, the creation of the first Women’s Sports Federation in 2022, and, in 2024, the introduction of the first unified platform for Gulf women’s sports. These efforts evolved from meeting immediate needs to shaping future strategies and policymaking.

This phase marked a qualitative shift in the journey of the General Women’s Union with the inauguration of its headquarters in Abu Dhabi and the establishment of pioneering service centres, including the Graduate Employment Centre to support Emirati women entering the labour market, the Information Centre for digital literacy training, the Women’s Development and Training Centre to empower women across sectors, and the Family Vision and Reconciliation Office to strengthen family cohesion under legal frameworks. The “Jawhara Hall” was also launched to showcase awards and recognitions presented to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

The UAE strengthened its institutional presence by establishing the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and launching the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women and Children, consolidating the nation’s role as a leader in humanitarian initiatives regionally and internationally. These efforts contributed to the establishment of the Arab Women Organization and elevated the UAE’s position across Arab platforms.

Politically, the National Strategy for the Advancement of Women — the first of its kind in the GCC — was launched alongside the Arab Women Parliamentarians Programme, which nurtured a generation of Emirati female leaders and developed their skills for parliamentary participation. These initiatives culminated in a milestone in 2006, when Emirati women participated in parliamentary elections for the first time, with the appointment of the first woman to chair a parliament in the Arab world.

Today, this pioneering path has translated into tangible results, with women representing 50% of the Federal National Council, reinforcing the UAE’s position, under the leadership of the Mother of the Nation, as a model of empowerment and sustainability and establishing Emirati women as full partners in shaping comprehensive national development.

In this stage, Emirati women became fully qualified to participate in all aspects of national development. H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak founded the Fatima College of Health Sciences and launched the “Women and Technology” Project. The Gender Integration Programme was introduced in collaboration with the United Nations, alongside the Arab Women Media Strategy and the Arab Women Network Abroad. In the field of sports, H.H. launched the Gulf Programme for Female Sports Cadres, reflecting the breadth and depth of her vision for empowering women regionally and beyond.

In an inspiring national step, Emirati Women’s Day was announced as an annual occasion to celebrate the growing achievements of Emirati women and affirm their role as equal partners in shaping sustainable national development.

Emirati women have moved beyond being partners in development to becoming leaders and drivers of transformation. The National Strategy for Empowerment and Leadership of Women 2015–2021 was launched, followed by the National Policy for Women’s Empowerment 2023–2031, forming a comprehensive framework for enhancing women’s roles across all sectors.

The UAE hosted the first UN Women Liaison Office in the Gulf at the GWU headquarters, strengthening its position as a regional and global hub for women’s empowerment. Emirati-led initiatives have expanded internationally, supporting women across dozens of countries in areas such as technical training, sustainable agriculture, peace, and security. These efforts include the UAE’s National Action Plan to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325, the Sheikha Fatima Initiative for Women, Peace and Security, and the establishment of the Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace, and Security Centre in cooperation with UN Women.

Additional initiatives include the Arab Observatory for Women’s Economic Development, the Rural Women Empowerment Programme in Africa, the Cyber Pulse for Women and Families initiative, and the “We Plant for Sustainability” programme. Furthermore, an agreement was signed with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to empower African women in digital innovation, programming, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies, enabling their participation in the digital economy and unlocking new opportunities for creativity and entrepreneurship.

Building on this legacy, the Mother of Nation 50:50 Vision has been launched as an overarching framework that integrates all strategies and policies related to women, reaffirming the UAE’s long-term commitment to empowerment and positioning Emirati women as global models of inspiration and impact. The vision represents a comprehensive national strategy that strengthens the UAE’s leadership in achieving sustainable and balanced development while ensuring women’s active participation in shaping the future locally and globally.

Grounded in three core pillars, family and national identity, governance and strategic frameworks, and international developmental partnerships — the vision sets clear objectives to enhance the quality of life for Emirati women, strengthen the UAE’s role as a global model in empowerment, and place the country among the world’s leading governments in shaping the future of women. Extending to 2075, the Mother of the Nation Vision 50:50 serves as a practical embodiment of the UAE’s long-term commitment to women’s advancement and a global model for sustainable development that balances national identity with innovation, inclusivity, and progress.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, expressed her pride in the Union’s five-decade journey and the remarkable achievements of Emirati women. She affirmed that the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak have always inspired national efforts to enhance women’s roles, provide opportunities across all life stages, and strengthen their contribution to the UAE’s progress.

She emphasised that the launch of the Mother of the Nation Vision 50:50 represents a renewed national commitment to ensuring Emirati women’s active participation at the heart of future development, advancing the UAE’s position as a global leader in women’s empowerment, and achieving the ambitious targets of the UAE Centennial 2071 with confidence and determination towards 2075.