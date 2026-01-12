GB Lease & Factoring, a subsidiary of GB Capital, the financial services arm of GB Corp, has completed a securitization transaction valued at EGP 4.16 billion, covering part of its leasing portfolio, as per an emailed press release.

The transaction was executed with the support of its sister company, Capital for Securitization, as part of a multi-issuance securitization program.

According to the company, the transaction is the largest securitization deal completed in Egypt’s financial leasing sector in 2025.

The issuance adds to ongoing activity in the securitization of non-banking financial services portfolios in the local market.

The securitization is intended to support GB Lease & Factoring’s financing structure through the diversification of funding sources, in line with its plans to support business growth and expand operations.

Several financial institutions participated in the transaction, with the Commercial International Bank (CIB), CI Capital Holding, and Arab African International Bank (AAIB) acting as financial advisors and lead arrangers.

The underwriting was carried out by the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), CIB, Suez Canal Bank, AAIB, and Banque du Caire.

On the advisory side, El-Dreny & Partners served as legal advisor, MERIS acted as the credit rating agency, and Baker Tilly was appointed as the financial auditor.

