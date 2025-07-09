Muscat – National Health Insurance Platform – Dhamani – developed by Financial Services Authority (FSA) has been ranked fifth globally in the E-Government IT Applications category at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2025 held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dhamani made it to the final round alongside 360 shortlisted projects from 972 global entries.

Designed to streamline communication between insurance providers and private healthcare institutions in the sultanate, it facilitates secure exchange of health insurance data and claims. It also enables creation of a unified medical file for each policyholder, improving data accuracy and access while enhancing service efficiency.

Sheikh Abdullah Salem al Salmi, Executive President of FSA, said the international recognition affirms Dhamani’s contribution to advancing health insurance operations in the sultanate. “This achievement reflects the progress made in Oman’s health insurance ecosystem. Dhamani allows for the secure transfer of data, processing of approvals and settlement of claims,” he stated.

The platform uses a unified coding system for medical prescriptions and archives patient histories across all participating healthcare providers. Salmi noted that these features have improved both the quality and speed of service delivery and increased transparency within the healthcare and insurance sectors. “This enhances investor confidence in the private healthcare market,” he said.

By the end of June 2025, more than 4.2mn health insurance transactions had been processed through Dhamani, with an average of 40,000 transactions every day. Around 700,000 claims were submitted by private hospitals via the platform, generating RO3.5mn in insurance settlements. Additionally, 1.4mn medical approvals were processed through the system.

All licensed insurance firms in Oman are now integrated with Dhamani, connecting 33 private hospitals, 37 health complexes, 20 clinics and 33 specialist centres which are Ministry of Health approved.

The platform currently serves more than 650,000 policyholders, with full nationwide integration of private healthcare providers expected by early August.

This latest recognition follows Oman’s first-place award at the WSIS Forum in 2024 for its Bayanat platform in the E-Business category. Bayanat is a digital platform managed by FSA that oversees financial and non-financial data disclosures by listed entities on Muscat Stock Exchange.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

