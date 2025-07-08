Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC) has issued five-year corporate bonds in three tranches denominated in the US dollars, Jordanian dinars, and Euro for a total value of $120 million, of which $76.7 million, 22.64 million dinar and €10 million through a private placement.

Arab Bank, Cairo Amman Bank, Quds Bank, Bank of Palestine, Bank of Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, the Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, the Palestine Deposit Insurance Company and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) participated in the offering.

The proceeds of the issuance will be used to support the company’s capital and expand investments in the region.

Earlier in May, APIC's shareholders approved the issuance of corporate bonds with a total nominal value of up to $110 million with an option to increase it to $120 million.

The Palestine Exchange-listed APIC is a diversified investment company and invests across sectors in Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and Turkey.