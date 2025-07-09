As nations worldwide grapple with the twin challenges of feeding a growing population and confronting climate change, seaweed is emerging as a quiet but powerful ally in the quest for sustainable development. In Oman, researchers and policymakers are turning their attention to the rich potential of seaweed cultivation as a tool for environmental resilience, food security, and economic diversification.

With over 3,100 kilometres of coastline bordering the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman, the Sultanate of Oman is uniquely positioned to develop a thriving seaweed industry. Seaweeds—marine macroalgae known for their rapid growth and diverse applications—are used globally in food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and as bioactive compounds in the bioeconomy.

They also play a vital role in environmental management, absorbing carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus from seawater, thus helping combat climate change and marine pollution.

Globally, seaweed farming is dominated by Asia, with China accounting for nearly 59% of global production, followed by Indonesia (29%), South Korea (5%), and the Philippines (4%), according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO, 2022).

While Oman is yet to enter the global seaweed market in a significant way, its waters host more than 400 species of benthic marine algae. An updated checklist by Wynne (2018) identified 238 red algae, 89 green algae, and 75 brown algae species along Oman’s northern Arabian Sea coast.

Notable among these are Hypnea and Gracilaria—red algae valued for their production of agar and carrageenan, substances widely used in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic products. Recent extraction studies have shown that intensified alkaline processes can yield carrageenan at rates nearly three times higher than traditional methods, suggesting untapped industrial potential.

However, despite the rich biodiversity, Oman’s macroalgal resources remain underexplored. Studies by Jupp (2002) revealed extensive seaweed presence in the upwelling zones along the Arabian Sea coast, while the Sea of Oman was found to be relatively barren due to high salinity, elevated temperatures, and limited nutrient availability. This disparity underscores the need for targeted research to assess the viability of large-scale seaweed farming in Oman’s varied marine environments.

Seaweed cultivation is now being discussed as a key component in Oman’s strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a central pillar of Oman Vision 2040. A 2023 report by The Nature Conservancy and Bain & Company identified seaweed farming as a nature-based solution with strong potential for carbon sequestration. By absorbing CO₂ and depositing organic material into marine sediments, seaweed farms could help offset emissions while improving ocean health by mitigating eutrophication and deoxygenation.

Yet challenges remain. Experts emphasise the urgent need for comprehensive studies to map seaweed resources, identify the most suitable species for cultivation, and assess both environmental and economic impacts. Critical to this effort is understanding the market demand for seaweed-based products and determining how best to integrate seaweed farming into Oman’s coastal communities without disrupting existing ecosystems or livelihoods.

If done strategically, seaweed farming could offer Oman a win-win opportunity: a tool for environmental restoration and climate mitigation, and a new pillar of the blue economy. As the world looks toward scalable, nature-based solutions, Oman’s extensive coastline and ecological diversity could position it as a regional leader in sustainable aquaculture.

