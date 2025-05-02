Qatar - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has issued Circular No. (1) of 2025, requiring car dealerships to provide transparent disclosure in marketing advertisements targeted at consumers.



Prior to the sale of new vehicles, dealers must clearly disclose the vehicle price, the cost of spare parts, and the fees for routine maintenance service.



“This directive aligns with the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to promoting transparency, enhancing consumer experience, and strengthening trust between consumers and automotive dealers.



“The circular has been issued in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its amendments, specifically Articles (7-3), (8-1), and (16) defining the rights of consumers,” Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.



Article (7) states: “It is prohibited for the supplier to describe, advertise, or display a product using false or misleading information.”



Article (8) stipulates: “The supplier is obligated, when offering a product for sale, to clearly indicate the price or prominently display it at the point of sale.”



Article (16) affirms: “The supplier shall be held liable for any damages resulting from the use or consumption of the product, in accordance with the regulations outlined in the executive bylaw of this law.”



The Ministry specified that Circular No. (1) of 2025 obliges car dealerships to implement several corrective measures, including displaying the prices and specifications of new vehicles clearly at showrooms; Publishing the prices of spare parts—such as engines and transmissions—at their respective display points within showrooms or service centres; Disclosing service and maintenance fees at the locations where such services are advertised or provided, either in showrooms or at service facilities.



Additionally, the circular mandates the installation of a large interactive display screen (42 inches or larger) at both showrooms and service centres.



This screen must allow consumers to input the name of the desired maintenance service or spare part and view specifications and pricing easily and transparently.



The Ministry emphasised that providing this information electronically or on the dealer’s digital platforms ensures that consumers have full awareness of all essential costs related to purchase and maintenance prior to making a buying decision.



The Ministry further warned that any establishment failing to comply with the provisions of this circular will be subject to legal accountability and penalties under Law No. (8) of 2008.



The Ministry of Commerce and Industry urged all consumers to report any violations or breaches through the call centre at 16001 or via the Ministry’s official social media accounts:



- X: @MOCIQATAR



- Instagram: MOCIQATAR

