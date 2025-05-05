The chairman of Abu Dhabi-listed Eshraq Investments has stepped down to focus on other professional commitments, including his roles as a board member of Dubai-listed logistics firm Aramex and chairman of Islamic insurer Salama.

Fahad Al Qassim, who was appointed in November 2023, played a critical role in the investor’s new strategic direction, the company said.

He is also director general of the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority, Abu Dhabi and a board member of Etihad Water and Electricity.

Al Qassim was previously CEO, healthcare and life sciences, at Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, which secured a majority stake in Aramex earlier this year.

At its general assembly last week, shareholders voted not to discharge its auditors for the fiscal year ending 31st December. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) records show the company has been audited by Deloitte since the first quarter of 2019.

Eshraq is also attempting to end the management agreement of Goldilocks Fund with its largest shareholder, Dubai-listed Shuaa Capital, following falling valuation.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com