Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has announced that the kingdom has achieved an exceptional accomplishment by securing two coveted awards at the 31st World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony.

Bahrain has been named the “Middle East’s Leading Wedding Destination 2024” in recognition of its emerging position as a preferred regional destination for large-scale weddings and lavish bridal occasions during the last few years.

This remarkable victory underscores Bahrain’s outstanding tourism landmarks and readiness to host spectacular grand celebrations, solidifying its status as the ideal location for large-scale weddings and festive occasions, said the statement from BTEA.

In addition, Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) has won the “Middle East's Leading Large-Scale Wedding Venue 2024” award, scooping the regional award over four esteemed competitors: Dubai World Trade Centre, Nayyara Banqueting & Conference Centre in Saudi Arabia, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, and Qatar National Convention Centre. This accolade highlights Exhibition World Bahrain's outstanding achievement in securing the highest number of votes among prestigious venues, it stated.

Sara Ahmed Buhiji, the Chief Executive Officer of BTEA, received both the awards at the WTA gala ceremony held at Burj Al Arab in Dubai this week on the side-lines of the Arabian Travel Market 2024.

Securing the title of “Middle East's Leading Large-Scale Wedding Venue 2024” follows Exhibition World Bahrain’s winning title of "World’s Leading New Exhibition and Convention Centre 2023" at the World Travel Awards in December 2023.

This consecutive recognition fortifies the venue's standing as a premier global destination in the MICE industry, celebrated for its versatility, cutting-edge facilities, and innovative services that accommodate a diverse range of events.

"Receiving the two internationally recognised awards is a remarkable feat that represents an international acknowledgment of Bahrain’s emerging status as a favoured destination for luxurious weddings and celebrations," remarked Buhiji.

"We are immensely proud that families and couples worldwide are choosing Bahrain for their most awaited ceremonies, drawn by its rich heritage, first-rate hotels, luxury hospitality, pristine beaches, and more," she said.

"The international recognition of EWB’s dedication, perseverance, and passion serves as a catalyst for us to reach even greater heights. It inspires our team to continue striving for excellence, making significant contributions to the MICE industry and tourism sector both regionally and globally. We are committed to hosting more prestigious international events and large-scale weddings for many years to come," stated the BTEA chief.

Securing the title of “Middle East's Leading Large-Scale Wedding Venue 2024” follows Exhibition World Bahrain’s winning title of "World’s Leading New Exhibition and Convention Centre 2023" at the World Travel Awards in December 2023, she noted.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).