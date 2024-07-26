Bahrain - An inspection visit to review progress on the work of the first phase of the King Faisal Corniche was held by Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak and Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj.

The ministers were accompanied by Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry Under-Secretary of Municipal Affairs Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Tarradah and Works Ministry construction and maintenance assistant undersecretary Maryam Amin.

The 46,000 square-metre waterfront development project includes the construction of walking, running and cycling paths, green spaces, playgrounds, an administrative building, pump rooms, water tanks, an irrigation system, 143 parking spaces, lighting works and waterfront restaurants.

“This large project is just one of the many strategic ones we have for Manama and the Capital Governorate,” said Mr Al Mubarak. “Developing the waterfronts of the capital city is a priority.

“The ministry is working to implement a number of service projects which will contribute to developing infrastructure and meet the aspirations of the community.

“We will also continue to support efforts that promote sustainable urban development, expand green areas, and enhance the quality of lives for the country’s citizens and residents.”

Mr Al Hawaj added that the project was going according to plan.

“This is one of the most important projects in Manama at the moment,” he said.

“Everything is well within the timeframe we set out and our two ministries will continue to co-ordinate to develop this high quality project.“We are keen to meet the expectations of our citizens and establish a public facility that will serve all.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).