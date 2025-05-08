In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations and fostering connectivity between Africa and South America, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, met with his Brazilian counterpart, the Minister of Ports and Airports of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr Silvio Costa Filho, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Brasília.

According to a statement by Tunde Moshood, the high-level meeting marked a renewed commitment by both countries to finalise a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) that has long been stalled by bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Both Ministers recalled the deep historical and cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil and agreed on the urgent need to operationalise a direct air link between the two nations.

To this end, the Ministers jointly announced the immediate formation of a technical working group tasked with drafting and harmonising the BASA for signature within the coming weeks.

According to the statement, “this development is seen as a precursor to the commencement of direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil — a major milestone that will open up new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.”

Speaking through an interpreter during the bilateral engagement, the Aviation Minister emphasised the mutual benefits of the initiative, saying, “this is going to be a symbiotic relationship — beneficial to you and beneficial to us. Nigeria is the largest country in Africa, and Brazil is one of the biggest in South America. No matter how we want to look at it, this air link must commence without delay.”

Highlighting the unique cultural connection between the two nations, Keyamo stated, “Nigeria and Brazil share a common history.

“We are like brothers and sisters. There is a particular tribe in Nigeria — the Yoruba — who live here in Brazil and still speak the same language. We are like twins separated at birth and now reunited.”

Beyond air connectivity, both Ministers expressed keen interest in exploring additional areas of cooperation in aviation and aerospace development, including knowledge exchange, technical training, infrastructure development, and investment opportunities.

