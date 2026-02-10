Sharjah Airport has announced the gradual resumption of flight operations this morning, with some impacts on flight schedules continuing due to the weather fluctuations experienced across the country over the past hours.

Adverse weather conditions, including dense fog and periods of strong winds, led to operational changes, resulting in the cancellation of six flights and the diversion or rescheduling of 21 others to alternative airports, as part of measures to ensure the safety of passengers and flight crews.

The airport said its operational activities are ongoing, with specialised teams working to address delays and reorganise schedules in coordination with airlines. It affirmed continued close monitoring of weather developments and the implementation of necessary measures in line with approved standards.

Sharjah Airport urged passengers to check the status of their flights via the airport’s official website, airline applications, or by contacting their air carrier directly for the latest updates, given the possibility of continued weather-related changes.