DUBAI - Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest travel hub, is ​expected to ⁠handle close to 100 million passengers this year, ‌its operator said on Wednesday, building on a record performance ​in 2025.

Dubai Airports forecasts 99.5 million passengers in 2026, ​it said in ​a statement, as demand strengthens across several major markets.

DXB handled 95.2 million passengers last year, ⁠up 3.1% from 2024. India, Saudi Arabia and Britain remained among its largest markets, while China, Egypt and Italy recorded double-digit growth.

Dubai, home to the world's ​tallest ‌tower and palm-shaped islands, ⁠is the ⁠Middle East's biggest tourism and trade hub. It is also ​a key connecting point for ‌flights between Europe and Asia, and ⁠last year welcomed 19.6 million international overnight visitors, according to government data.

"DXB achieved its busiest day, month, quarter and year on record, operating at the edge of physical capacity while consistently delivering operational excellence," in 2025, Dubai Airports said.

To meet rising demand and a fast-growing population, the emirate has ‌announced a major $35 billion expansion at its second ⁠airport, Al Maktoum International, also ​operated by Dubai Airports.

The expansion is designed to handle 150 million passengers per year over the next decade, ​before ‌reaching an annual capacity of 260 million ⁠passengers when complete.

(Reporting by ​Federico Maccioni. Editing by Mark Potter)