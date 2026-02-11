Dubai – Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) registered an annual surge in net profit after tax to AED 2.90 billion during 2025 compared with AED 2.48 billion in 2024.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) inched up to AED 0.64 in 2025 from AED 0.55 a year earlier, according to the consolidated income statement.

du generated total revenue of AED 15.90 billion during January-December 2025, signaling a growth from AED 14.63 billion in 2024.

The total assets of the telecom operator increased to AED 19.37 billion as of 31 December 2025 from AED 18.69 billion at the end of 2024.

Cash Dividends

For the year 2025, du stated that a final cash dividend of AED 0.40 per share, totaling AED 1.81 billion, is proposed.

The company already disbursed an interim cash dividend of AED 0.24 per share on 21 August 2025.

Meanwhile, for the year 2024, a final cash dividend of AED 0.34 per share was paid on 15 April 2025, compared to AED 0.21 per share distributed for 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, du achieved higher net profits of AED 2.18 billion and total revenue worth AED 11.62 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

