Fewer than 15% of African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) invest in structured public relations, despite evidence that well-executed visibility strategies can deliver returns of between three and six times the initial spend. This is according to Bloomwit’s newly released 2026 Visibility Report for African SMEs, which examines how communications and brand visibility influence business growth across the continent.

The report highlights a significant disconnect between the economic role of SMEs and their approach to communications. While SMEs account for more than 90% of businesses in Africa and up to 80% of employment, most continue to operate without formal PR or communications strategies, limiting their ability to attract customers, investors and partners.

Bloomwit’s research also found that just 1.8% of African SMEs operate basic owned digital assets, such as professional websites, which are considered foundational for effective media engagement and visibility campaigns.

Visibility linked to growth and credibility

According to the report, SMEs that invest in structured visibility initiatives consistently outperform peers in customer acquisition and brand credibility. Bloomwit positions PR not as a discretionary marketing expense, but as a core growth enabler that supports long-term scalability.

Founder-led visibility remains the dominant approach, with platforms such as LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) favoured for their low cost and wide reach. Traditional media continues to play a credibility role, particularly radio and free-to-air television, while digital news penetration exceeds 70% in several African markets.

The report also notes a shift towards more accountable communications spend. More than 60% of PR budgets are now linked to measurable outcomes such as leads and website traffic, with over three-quarters of organisations tracking PR-driven conversions through analytics tools.

AI adoption reshapes communications

Bloomwit’s findings show growing adoption of artificial intelligence in communications functions. AI usage increased from 26% in 2024 to 46% in 2025, reflecting a broader move towards data-led and performance-driven PR strategies.

Commenting on the findings, Bloomwit head of operations Gloria Oti said the visibility gap remains one of the biggest barriers to SME growth on the continent.

“In markets with tens of millions of competitors, the difference between having a strong offering and actually acquiring customers is strategic visibility. Our research shows that well-executed PR campaigns deliver three to six times return on investment, yet most SMEs still operate without structured communication strategies,” she said.

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead, the report predicts increased demand for performance-based PR models, with contracts increasingly tied to defined key performance indicators. It also anticipates a shift away from fully in-house PR teams, with more high-growth startups opting for fractional agency support.

Multi-lingual storytelling is expected to play a growing role, as brands seek to reach consumers through local-language channels, particularly in markets where discovery happens primarily through regional and community-based media.

