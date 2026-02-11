Dubai – Deyaar Development posted a net profit after tax worth AED 602.20 million in 2025, reflecting a surge from AED 473.91 million in 2024.

The preliminary financial results indicated revenue of AED 1.97 billion during January-December 2025, compared to AED 1.51 billion in 2024.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit 13.88 fils in 2025 when compared with 10.83 fils in the previous year.

The total assets of the real estate developer leapt to AED 8.02 billion as of 31 December 2025 from AED 6.83 billion at the end of 2024.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Deyaar Development recorded net profits of AED 406.40 million and revenue worth AED 1.44 billion.

