A worker checks their mobile phone, as Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissions the Prospect Lithium mine and processing plant in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Prospect Lithium is investing approximately US$400 million to build a dedicated lithium sulfate plant near the mine, which is expected to commence operations in 2026. Rather than exporting raw ore, the facility will convert locally mined minerals into lithium sulfate, a key intermediate used in manufacturing battery-grade lithium chemicals for electric vehicles, grid energy storage, and consumer electronics.

