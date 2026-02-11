Dubai – Dubai Investments posted AED 1.53 billion worth of net profits after tax in 2025, which came higher compared to AED 1.20 billion in 2024.

The earnings per share (EPS) went up to AED 0.36 in 2025 from AED 0.28 in the previous year, according to a bourse disclosure.

Dubai Investments generated revenue amounting to AED 4.53 billion during January-December 2025, which marked a decline from AED 4.66 billion in the year-ago period.

The total assets of the group hit AED 23.19 billion as of 31 December 2025 when compared with AED 22.09 billion at the end of 2024.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Dubai Investments posted net profits after tax worth AED 1 billion in addition to total income of AED 3.07 billion.

