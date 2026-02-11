Abu Dhabi – PureHealth Holding witnessed an 18% increase in net profit after tax to AED 2.02 billion during 2025 from AED 1.71 billion in 2024.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 17% to AED 0.18 in 2025 from AED 0.15 in the previous year, according to the consolidated income statement.

The medical entity generated 6% higher revenue at AED 27.31 billion in 2025 when compared with AED 25.84 billion in 2024.

Meanwhile, the total assets soared by 18% to AED 57.16 billion as of 31 December 2025 from AED 48.57 billion in 2024.

Group CEO of PureHealth, Shaishta Asif, said: "PureHealth delivered a strong performance in 2025, reflecting sustained growth across both our Care and Cover segments and the resilience of our integrated platform.”

Asif noted: “Disciplined execution, growth in patient volumes, strong insurance renewal rates, and increased diagnostic activity supported by continued operational excellence.”

The CEO added: “Throughout the year, we made meaningful progress in driving strategic growth through transformation, selectively expanding higher-value specialty services, advanced diagnostics and targeted international investments aligned with our long-term vision. The successful acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG), alongside synergies realization with Circle, reinforced our ability to scale, integrate, and extract value across the platform while building a globally connected, innovation-led healthcare ecosystem.”

She concluded: “Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustainable growth through operational efficiencies, technology enablement, and targeted acquisitions, while deepening platform integration to deliver long-term value for patients, partners, and shareholders."

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, PureHealth logged net profits worth AED 1.55 billion in addition to revenue of AED 20.10 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

