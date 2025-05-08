Bahrain - Massive infrastructure projects have been earmarked for Juffair, Adliya, Umm Al Hassam, Mina Salman and Ghuraifa, a top minister has announced.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj highlighted ongoing and future projects in Capital Governorate constituency four, in response to a question by Parliament’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee chairman and area MP Hassan Bukhammas.

He pointed out that the governorate had seen significant progress in sanitation infrastructure.

“The sewage network now covers nearly 92.95 per cent of all built-up properties in the governorate,” said Mr Al Hawaj.

“In constituency four specifically, coverage has reached 98.83pc, and plans are underway to connect the remaining areas, including through an active project in Block 324 in Juffair.

“This project includes the installation of a sewage system for 112 properties and road developments, such as Avenue 12.

“As of now, the project is 80pc complete, at a cost of BD3.47 million.”

One of the most significant infrastructure achievements in the area was the redevelopment of Al Fateh Highway, completed at a cost of BD29.66m.

“The project from Exhibition Avenue entrance in the north to the Mina Salman Intersection in the south involved major upgrades at key junctions, including Shaikh Daij Avenue, the Gulf Hotel Bahrain and Al Fateh Grand Mosque.”

The road projects in progress include:

* Road 4225 in Block 342 (Al Ghuraifa): 90pc complete, at a cost of BD35,000.

* Roads 3320 and 3321 in Block 333 (Umm Al Hassam): 90pc complete, at a cost of BD150,000.

Meanwhile, three infrastructure initiatives are scheduled to begin this year:

1. Construction of a fourth southbound lane from Al Fateh Highway to Mina Salman Interchange

2. Construction of a third northbound lane at the same interchange

3. Maintenance and reconstruction of Road 22 in Block 324, Juffair, with work phased according to ongoing sewage works.

“Our priority is to provide modern, reliable infrastructure that supports community development and economic progress,” said Mr Al Hawaj.

He explained that project prioritisation is determined by a range of technical and urban planning criteria, such as density of built-up areas, engineering readiness and service agency requirements.

“The ministry co-ordinates closely with the Capital Trustees Board and municipal councils to ensure alignment with broader development strategies.”

The minister is expected to attend today’s extraordinary Parliament session to respond to queries submitted by Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman Ahmed Al Salloom (Capital Governorate constituency five), foreign affairs, defence and national security committee vice-chairman Hassan Ibrahim (Northern Governorate constituency four) and Muneer Suroor (Northern Governorate constituency seven).

