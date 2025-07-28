Muscat: As part of his ongoing field visits to monitor development and service projects in the Wilayat of Bausher Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, visited the Al Ansab-Al Jifnain road dualisation project site on July 16 to assess progress.

This major infrastructure project aims to ease traffic congestion and support the area’s growing needs.

The 15-kilometre route involves expanding the existing single-lane road from Falaj Al Sham Roundabout into a dual carriageway with three lanes in each direction.

The project also includes converting four roundabouts into multi-level interchanges, constructing three flyovers connected to the Al Jifnain Bridge, and installing smart traffic signal systems at key intersections to improve traffic flow and safety.

The scope also encompasses 20 kilometres of service roads adjacent to the main carriageway, the installation of box culverts for stormwater and wadi drainage at critical points, and the relocation and protection of utility lines to prevent disruption to progress.

He commended the project team and the contractor for their dedication, noting that work has reached 58 per cent completion, which is ahead of expectations.

He said this progress reflects strong on-site supervision and effective coordination between all parties, which could lead to the project finishing ahead of schedule in August 2026.

The Al Ansab to Al Jifnain road dualisation project was awarded in September 2023, with an expected execution period of 36 months.

It forms part of a wider programme of strategic development projects in Muscat Governorate, in line with Royal directives to improve road infrastructure and enhance connections between Muscat and other governorates.

