Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s largest listed developer, said its development backlog rose to 62.3 billion UAE dirhams ($16.96 billion) at the end of June 2025, up from AED 54.6 billion for the first half of 2024.

The backlog provides strong visibility on UAE and international revenue over the next two to three years, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The UAE portion of the backlog is AED 53.4 billion, the statement noted.

Project Management Services, the Group’s dedicated project delivery arm for both in-house and Abu Dhabi government’s projects, reported a backlog of AED 86 billion by the end of June 2025, with AED 56.9 billion under construction, reflecting the strong pipeline of government investment in infrastructure and housing

In the first half of 2025, Aldar’s sales totalled AED 17.5 billion, a 35 percent increase year-on-year (YoY), driven by strong demand for existing developments and the five new launches year to date.

Total UAE sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased 32 percent YoY to AED 9 billion.

Aldar launched three projects in the second quarter, which include Fahid Beach Residences, The Beach House, and Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

