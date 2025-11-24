Egypt - The Board Consulting’s report for the first nine months of 2025 shows that Egypt’s top 10 real estate developers achieved combined sales of EGP 1.05trn, marking a 4% increase compared to the same period last year.

Total unit sales reached around 50,000, up 3% year-on-year, while the average ticket price remained stable at approximately EGP 17m, indicating steady market demand despite wider economic pressures. The divs reflect resilience across both sales value and volume.

Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) retained its position as Egypt’s top developer by sales volume, recording EGP 324bn in 9M 2025. However, this represents a significant decline from EGP 454bn in the corresponding period of 2024, mirroring the broader slowdown facing several major players.

Palm Hills Developments reported strong growth, with sales rising to EGP 182bn in 2025 from EGP 128bn in 2024. Emaar Misr also delivered an exceptional performance, jumping from EGP 44bn last year to EGP 174bn in 9M 2025—securing a top-three position and demonstrating robust demand for its projects.

Mountain View recorded sales of EGP 75bn, slightly down from EGP 76bn in 2024, while Modon—marking its first market entry—secured a top-five ranking with sales also at EGP 75bn. City Edge posted EGP 49bn in sales during the period, up from EGP 40bn last year.

Hyde Park ranked seventh with EGP 48bn, compared to EGP 38bn in 2024. G Developments (Art Life) reported a decline to EGP 45bn from EGP 75bn, while La Vista posted strong growth with EGP 45bn, up from EGP 28bn. Madinet Masr rounded out the top 10 with EGP 36bn, slightly lower than the EGP 37bn recorded last year.

