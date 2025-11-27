Arab Finance: Pioneers Properties for Urban Development (PRDC) posted a 76.97% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated profits attributable to the holding company during the first nine months of 2025, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 27th.

The company’s consolidated profits excluding minority interest declined to EGP 300.560 million from EGP 1.305 billion in the same period of 2024.

Consolidated operating revenues climbed to EGP 4.750 billion in the January-September period of this year from EGP 3.920 billion.

Moreover, the company’s standalone net profits after tax fell to EGP 246.003 million from EGP 1.280 billion in the same period last year.

Founded in 2021, Pioneer Properties for Urban Development is an Egypt-based company primarily engaged in real estate development, investment, and construction activities.