Tourism investment in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) in Southern Oman reached over 853 million Omani rials ($2.2 billion) by the end of last year, reflecting the growing appeal of the governorate as a tourism destination.

The area now boasts 21 hotels, 10 hotel apartment complexes and a large-scale multi-use tourism development that includes hotels, villas and hotel apartments.

This surge in investment is attributed to rising demand for tourism services, an increasing number of visitors, and a favourable business climate supported by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones and SEZAD.

Official statistics published by the Oman News Agency showed that 16 tourism projects had been completed by the end of 2023, with 11 currently under construction and five others still in the planning phase.

Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, CEO of SEZAD, highlighted Duqm’s unique location on the Arabian Sea, moderate climate throughout the year and a wide range of amenities as key factors attracting tourism interest.

Notable attractions include scenic beaches, the Rock Garden, Duqm Beach Park and a public park in the Sai Commercial District, which has become a new landmark.

Akaak noted that SEZAD, in partnership with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, is actively organising sporting, economic and tourism events to promote investment in the tourism sector. He pointed to the governorate’s strategic plan for 2025–2030, which places tourism development at its core.

