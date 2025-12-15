Saudi Arabia - Eastern Region Governor Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz sponsored in Dammam the signing of the Ajdan Island tourism development project agreement on Al-Khobar Corniche.

The agreement is a partnership between the Tourism Development Fund (TDF), Eastern Region Municipality, and Ajdan Real Estate Development Company, with a total value exceeding SAR300 million ($79.7 million), reported SPA.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Development Fund Ahmed Al-Khateeb, along with a number of officials.

The governor praised the strong support and great attention that the tourism sector in the Kingdom receives from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which has contributed to strengthening the sector’s position and its role in national development.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation among relevant entities and unifying efforts to develop tourism projects and enhance service quality in a manner that supports regional development, leverages tourism assets to bolster the national economy, and creates job opportunities for the region’s sons and daughters.

Mayor of Eastern Region Fahad Al-Jubeir stated that the project is among the investment initiatives undertaken with the municipality and will have a major and direct impact on tourism by contributing to job creation.

He added that this distinguished project will be an important addition to tourist destinations in Al-Khobar.

The project aims to develop the Al-Khobar Water Tower area into an integrated tourist destination featuring world-class restaurants, seafront cafés, entertainment spaces, and a fully integrated commercial zone, in addition to a panoramic restaurant overlooking Al-Khobar.

With a total value exceeding SAR300 million, the project will strengthen the Tourism Development Fund’s portfolio in Eastern Region, which has surpassed SAR12.7 billion.

