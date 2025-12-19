RIYADH — The National Center for Wildlife (NCW), in partnership with the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation, has issued Saudi Arabia’s first-ever license for shark cage diving, authorizing the activity at the Ras Hatiba Reserve.

The newly issued permit allows controlled cage diving experiences that enable visitors to observe sharks in their natural habitat while ensuring the protection of marine ecosystems and maintaining ecological balance.

According to the NCW, the initiative is designed to support responsible ecotourism practices that align with national regulations governing marine activities.

Strict operational guidelines will be enforced to ensure that shark behavior is not disrupted and that surrounding marine life and habitats remain undisturbed.

The partnership with the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation will oversee compliance with safety, environmental, and professional standards, including diver qualifications, operational procedures, and monitoring mechanisms.

The Ras Hatiba Reserve is considered one of the Kingdom’s important marine conservation areas, hosting diverse marine species and sensitive ecosystems. The licensed cage diving activity is expected to enhance environmental awareness while providing a unique, regulated tourism experience.

