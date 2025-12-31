RIYADH — Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh revealed that the number of visitors to Riyadh Season 2025 has exceeded 11 million since its launch. “This reflects the strong momentum of the season and the wide public turnout for its diverse programs and events catering to various interests and age groups,” he said.

Al-Sheikh noted that this achievement reaffirms the season’s continued success in cementing its position as one of the world’s leading entertainment destinations.

He said this milestone was driven by the continued expansion of entertainment experiences and the diversity of content offered, ranging from international shows and musical concerts to theatrical productions, as well as cultural and sports events.

These offerings have contributed to increased attendance and attracted visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad, within an integrated entertainment ecosystem that is renewed daily.

Season zones recorded strong attendance, led by high demand for Boulevard World with its experiences inspired by multiple cultures and countries. This was accompanied by a notable turnout for concerts and theatrical performances, which have continued to attract large audiences in recent weeks.

Surpassing 11 million visitors reflects the depth and renewal of Riyadh Season’s content and its ability to combine entertainment, culture, and sports into a comprehensive experience aligned with audience expectations.

