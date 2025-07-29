Egypt - Memphis Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries reported a 164% year-on-year leap in net profits after tax in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the firm’s financial indicators.

The company recorded EGP 504.928 million in net profits after tax last FY, up from EGP 191.458 million during the same period of FY 2022/2023.

Meanwhile, revenues grew to EGP 1.507 billion from EGP 871.906 million.

Memphis is one of the oldest pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the Middle East and has been in the market since 1940.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).