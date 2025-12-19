Cairo – Technical movements signaled by Mubasher Trade Research indicate that the stock of TAQA Arabia has been moving within a sideways range for several sessions without breaking through key levels between the EGP 12.75 support and resistance at EGP 13.75.

The price needs to break through the EGP 13.75 level and maintain above that level, which would pave the way for the stock to target the EGP 14.15 level.

If the price manages to close above the EGP 14.40 resistance, the next target level would be EGP 15.50.

Meanwhile, in case of breaking through the support level of EGP 12.75, it will signal weakness in buying power and increased selling pressure, with the next selling target at EGP 12.45, followed by the main support level at EGP 11.85.

Summary of Price Movement

The stock of TAQA Arabia started 2025 with a relatively weak trading volume from the beginning of January until early days of October, where the price was moving within a sideways range.

Starting from the second half of October, the price succeeded in breaking through the sideways range with relatively low trading volumes until December.

Important Note: This analysis relies solely on the foundations and tools of technical analysis and reflects a purely analytical perspective that may vary based on different reading and interpretation methods. What is stated in this report should not be considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make any investment decisions; it is for monitoring and study purposes only. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

