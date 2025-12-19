Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Thursday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index down 1.39% to 40,926.86 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also declined by 0.42% to 4,374.7 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV edged down by 0.51% to 4,551.23 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.34% at 12,868.48 points and 17,030.36 points, respectively.

A total of 4.122 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 7.657 billion over 145,648 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 2.922 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 80.05% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 15.76% and 4.19%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 69.74% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 30.25%

Egyptian investors were net buyers at EGP 446.937 million, whereas foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 425.297 million and EGP 21.639 million, respectively.