Japanese government bond yields jumped and the yen weakened on Friday after the Bank of Japan ​raised interest rates to a three-decade high and left the door wide open to further tightening. Global stocks saw some gains, with European ⁠stocks edging 0.1% higher but failed to match much stronger trading sessions in Asia and the U.S. overnight. Wall Street futures pointed to gains of ⁠between 0.3% ‌and 0.5%, after rallying Thursday on stellar results from chipmaker Micron Technology.

Investors were also digesting news that the European Union would provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros ($105.4 billion) of support over the next two years, but ⁠failed to agree on an ambitious plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance this. The BOJ's widely expected rate hike led investors to sell the yen on the fact and drove some profit-taking. The dollar was last up as much as 1% on the yen at 157.07., while Japan's 10-year government bond yield hit a 26-year peak and the Nikkei closed up ⁠1%.

The BOJ's decision to raise short-term rates ​to 0.75% marks another step in ending decades of huge monetary support in the country. Analysts said it would need to plot a careful path to manage inflation ‍as Japan's new government prepares major fiscal stimulus.

“Markets expect the Bank of Japan will have to raise rates more," said Shaniel Ramjee, co-head of multi-asset at Pictet Asset ​Management. "That extra fiscal spending might continue to weaken the yen, which exacerbates inflation.”

Capital Economics senior economist Abhijit Surya said he expected BOJ rates reaching 1.75% by 2027.

ECB, BoE OFFER DIFFERENT LEVELS OF HAWKISHNESS

Wider sentiment got a boost from a surprise slowdown in U.S. consumer price inflation to 2.7%, though analysts cautioned the data were clearly distorted lower by the government shutdown and could not be taken at face value.

Pricing for the Federal Reserve moved only marginally with a rate cut in January implied at just 27%, while 10-year Treasury yields were at 4.1354%, some way from the recent 3-1/2-month top of 4.209%. Overnight, British bonds had taken a hit after the Bank of England cut rates as expected but only after a very tight 5-4 vote. Policymakers also signalled caution about the pace ⁠of future easing and another cut is now not fully priced in until June.

The ‌European Central Bank was even more hawkish as it held rates at 2.0% and signalled a likely end to the easing cycle. Markets imply only a minor chance of a cut for all of 2026.

In commodity markets, gold slipped 0.1% to $4,329 an ‌ounce, trading still below ⁠its October peak of $4,381.

Brent fell 0.5% to $59.51 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 0.5% to $55.89 per barrel.

($1 = 0.8536 euros)

(Reporting by Iain Withers ⁠in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes, Jacqueline Wong and Tomasz Janowski)