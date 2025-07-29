A Kuwaiti company has signed an infrastructure contract in Abu Dhabi with a value of around 1.02 billion UAE dirhams ($275 million).

Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) said its subsidiary in the UAE has signed the contract which was awarded in April by Aldar, one of the country’s largest developers and property owners.

The project involves the “design and installation of infrastructure services and facilities” in Al-Nahda area near the capital Abu Dhabi, CGCC said in a Kuwait bourse disclosure statement on Tuesday.

The statement did not provide further project details but said that it would be completed within 914 days and would allow the company to make operational profits.

