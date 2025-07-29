Sustainability-focused developer Fakhruddin Properties today (July 28) broke ground on its newest residential project, the 32-storey Treppan Tower, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai.

A flagship Treppan Living branded development, it will be home to 264 contemporary one- and two-bedroom apartments, and limited number of three-bedroom sky villas, units ranging in size from 479 to 2,916-sq ft and occupying 25 residential floors.

A further two floors will be dedicated to revolutionary and wellness-focused lifestyle amenities including Zen inspired landscaping, with five podium parking levels, said the developer.

This builds on the April establishment of the Real Estate Alliance, a Dubai Land Department (DLD) strategic initiative that brings together a quartet of leading developers, including Fakhruddin Properties, through enhanced collaboration and partnership between public and private sector entities in support of long-term real estate market growth.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, CEO and Managing Partner Yousuf Fakhruddin said: "A next-generation, wellness-centric branded residence designed for the future of urban living, today’s Treppan Tower groundbreaking signals the next phase of our commitment to building transformational wellness-integrated communities in Dubai and collectively address carbon footprint reduction goals across our portfolio."

"Together with our upcoming duo of luxury residential projects set to bring signature Fakhruddin innovation to future communities within the Dubai Islands cluster, this further strengthens our substantial portfolio to include a growing number of existing and under-development residential destinations," stated Fakhruddin.

Tower residents will benefit from AI-enabled smart home automation technology capable of detecting unnecessary lighting or air-conditioning usage, with inbuilt demand-control functionality designed to effectively regulate and manage energy consumption, he noted.

"Homeowners and tenants will also breathe easier, thanks to pure indoor air quality levels delivered via our proprietary Smart Air Handling Unit (SAHU) system; and have on-tap access to hydrogenated, ionised, organically mineralised alkaline drinking water," he added.

According to him, the Greenhouse Café will be the heart of the community for residents. "Conventional air-conditioning replaced by radiant cooling technology and the run-off water recycled for irrigation use in the onsite hydroponics garden make this place one of a kind," he stated.

A refill station for everyday household product essentials will also be located within the café with the goal of reducing/eliminating single use plastics purchase.

"To reduce landfill waste by 90%, Fakhruddin Properties will provide residents with color-coded, barcode-enabled bags for easy sorting into wet, dry, and reject bins. The building's system is set up for comprehensive composting and recycling," he added.

