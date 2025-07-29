The Port of NEOM conducted a successful pilot trial of a new strategic intra-regional corridor linking key trading hubs in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Iraq, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Implemented by the Port of NEOM and the Logistics Private Sector Engagement Council, the initiative offers a highly effective, integrated, and competitive logistics solution. This reduces the transit time by more than 50% on routes from Egypt compared to traditional pathways.

As part of the pilot project, the first shipments departed from Cairo, passing through Safaga Port. They left to the Port of NEOM across the Red Sea before overlanding to their destination in Erbil, Iraq, covering over 900 kilometers.

The project connects main inland logistics corridors to facilitate seamless trade flows between Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, unlocking new opportunities for cross-border commerce and economic growth.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the corridor boosts inland logistics connectivity within the Kingdom and anchors the country’s position as a central global logistics hub in regional and international trade.

