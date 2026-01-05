The Muscat Expressway Expansion will be one of the important projects to be undertaken by the Ministry of Transport of Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) as per the priorities of the State General Budget 2026.

The other important project to be undertaken by the ministry is the November 18 and Al Mouj Road in Muscat, for which the Tender Board allocated RO 44,940,000 recently.

An amount of RO2.7 billion has been allocated in the Budget for the implementation of about 2,525 kilometers of main and internal roads across governorates, including for the Muscat Expressway Project. MTCIT has opened the financial bid for the consultancy services for supervision of the construction of the Muscat Expressway.

The ministry is in the process of finalizing the procedures for awarding this expansion project to ensure seamless travel on the road, especially during peak hours.

The Muscat Expressway Widening Project includes five lanes in each direction, starting from Al Qurm to Al Khuwair, and six lanes in each direction from Al Khuwair to match the four lanes of the existing Batinah Expressway (BEW) after the Halban Interchange, east to south, and a two-lane left-turn directional flyover from westbound Al Nahda Street to southbound Muscat Expressway

The projects include upgrading the existing Saih Al Maleh roundabout to a signalized interchange and widening the wadi bridges, construction of improvements to Qurm Interchange, Saih Al Maleh Roundabout, and widening of Qurm Heights Road. The scope of the project includes connecting Sultan Haitham City to the Muscat Expressway.

The consultant to supervise the construction of the Muscat Expressway Widening Project is requested to direct traffic from Nizwa to Suhar, the Muscat Expressway to Bidbid-Nizwa Road, and ensure free traffic from Interchange 11 to Burj al Sahwa roundabout and free right from Interchange 12 to the Al Khoud signalized intersection.

Muscat Expressway

The 54 km-long expressway runs parallel to Sultan Qaboos Street away from the coast and through the mountains. It joins the Batinah Expressway that goes up to the United Arab Emirates border at Khatmat Malaha

Besides taking some of the traffic load from Sultan Qaboos Street, the Muscat Expressway project was completed in different phases to provide access to inaccessible areas and open up new areas for development.

Since its official opening in 2010, the project has emerged as the key road network of the country, especially with the real estate and tourism development of Madinat al Irfan, Bausher, Airport Heights, and the Rusayl Industrial Area, among others.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

