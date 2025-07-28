Saudi Arabia’s Surj Sports Investment has participated in the Series C funding of Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO)

PTO founding investor Michael Moritz, Cordillera Investment Partners and Verance Capital also participated in the funding, which raised approximately $40 million, according to Bloomberg. Earlier this month, Sky News reported Surj was in advanced talks to inject $20 million into PTO.

Saudi Arabia’s $1.15 trillion wealth fund, PIF, set up Surj Sports Investment in 2023 to develop a sports sector via strategic investments.

The Saudi investment is expected to fuel the expansion of the athlete-owned entity into the kingdom and the wider region, while also positioning it as a likely future host market for PTO’s flagship T100 Triathlon World Tour championship race, according to a statement.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

