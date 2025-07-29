Jalan Bani Bu Ali – Construction of the Al Ashkhara Waterfront Project, a major coastal development aimed at boosting tourism and economic activity in the wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali, South Sharqiyah started on Sunday.

Laying the foundation stone, Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of South Sharqiyah, said the project is part of broader efforts to develop the governorate’s natural assets in line with Oman Vision 2040. He noted that it is designed to enhance tourism infrastructure while supporting sustainable urban growth and private sector investment.

The development will upgrade the Al Ashkhara coastline using a modern urban design that preserves the area’s environmental character. The site will feature a mix of public and commercial facilities, including sea-facing restaurants and cafés, green spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, and dedicated leisure areas.

Covering 74,172sqm, the project includes a built-up area of 4,140sqm with design inspired by local architecture.

Additional amenities will include watchtowers, rest areas, children’s play zones, multi-use shaded structures, security units and public toilets. The development is expected to offer investment opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Officials said the project will boost Al Ashkhara’s potential as a tourism destination and help integrate infrastructure upgrades with wider economic objectives in the governorate.

The foundation laying was attended by several walis, members of Majlis A’Shura and State Council, municipal council representatives and government officials.

