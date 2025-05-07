KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday was briefed on the implementation of the (T2) project at Kuwait International Airport to facilitate works, in the presence of regulatory bodies.

During its weekly meeting chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, the Cabinet decided to form a teamwork of concerned governmental and regulatory bodies to study issuing approvals in this regard.

The Cabinet also was informed about the attendance and patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of a ceremony honoring the outstanding students of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training's faculties and institutes for the academic year 2023-2024 due on Wednesday, tomorrow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji said in a statement after the meeting.

The ministers also were briefed on the letters sent to His Highness the Amir from sisterly and friendly countries on boosting relations and activating joint collaboration between Kuwait and these states, Al-Mousherji added.

Being keen on following the works of governors, who were present, the Cabinet discussed means of activating the role of governors in light of powers mentioned in the Decree No. 151 of 2024 regarding the governorates to develop services offered to expats and nationals.

The Cabinet affirmed continued support to the efforts of governors to enable them to achieve perfectly their duties for public interests.

The Cabinet underlined the need of establishing a council in each governorate to help the governor in his duties.

The Cabinet approved a bill on amending some provisions of the Law No. 118 of 2023 regarding the establishment of housing cities and areas, and developing financially them.

It further approved a bill on amending the Article 16 of the Law No. 12 of 2011 on general aid, asking the Department for Legal Advice and Legislation to prepare a memo on this.

The Cabinet also endorsed a bill on a memorandum of understanding in social and developmental affairs between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

It reviewed some topics on the agenda and approved the report of the Supreme Committee on Kuwaiti Citizenship regarding the loss and withdrawal of citizenship of some cases in line with the Law No. 15 of 1999 and its amendments.

