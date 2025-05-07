MUSCAT: In a key step toward advancing Oman’s clean energy ambitions, the fieldwork phase of an offshore geotechnical investigation has been successfully completed for a major green ammonia plant in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

Finalised in April 2025, the fieldwork included deep and shallow borehole drilling, Cone Penetration Testing (CPT), and detailed assessments of pipeline routes and marine anchoring points.

These investigations provide the technical foundation for the design and construction of the green ammonia facility, a strategic project aligned with Oman Vision 2040’s goals for economic diversification and renewable energy leadership.

In a statement, Darkocean Geostar UAE, the company leading the survey efforts, said the work equips developers and regulators with the essential data needed to support safe and sustainable engineering decisions for the project.

“This marks a critical milestone in the development of the Duqm ammonia plant,” said Dr Surya Kumar Ippenta, PMP, Managing Director of Darkocean Geostar. “Our work provides stakeholders with the data needed to advance Oman’s sustainable industrial future.”

Duqm is rapidly positioning itself as a key hub in Oman’s green energy value chain, attracting global attention for its strategic port access, industrial infrastructure, and growing cluster of hydrogen and ammonia ventures. The upcoming ammonia plant is expected to utilise green hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources, converting it into ammonia for export to global markets seeking low-carbon fuel alternatives.

Alongside the geotechnical surveys, Darkocean Geostar is currently conducting oceanographic data collection at the project site. This next phase will provide crucial insights into marine currents, sediment movement, and environmental dynamics—information necessary for infrastructure planning and environmental compliance.

Industry observers emphasise the importance of such data in de-risking major infrastructure investments and expediting regulatory approvals. The timely completion of field investigations strengthens confidence among investors and project stakeholders involved in Oman’s clean energy sector.

The Duqm SEZ, under the supervision of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), is a cornerstone of the Sultanate of Oman’s strategy to become a regional leader in green fuels. With critical fieldwork now complete, the ammonia project is poised to advance into design, permitting, and construction, marking another step in Oman’s transition toward a sustainable energy future.

