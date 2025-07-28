Muscat: Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, conducted a field visit to Al Dhahirah Governorate, during which he reviewed several vital development projects serving the marketing of fisheries, livestock production, and water resources in the Wilayats of Yanqul and Ibri.

He was accompanied during the visit by Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture; Sheikh Saeed bin Humaid Al Harthi, Wali of Ibri; Engineer Salem bin Ali Al Amrani, Director General of Agricultural Resources and Water Resources in Al Dhahirah Governorate; a number of directors general and officials from the Ministry; and the Chairman of the Omani Agricultural

Society.

The visit included the fish market project in the Wilayat of Yanqul, which is currently in its final stages of completion. The Minister was briefed on the progress of the project and the market’s components. This project is considered an important service project aimed at strengthening the fish marketing system in the Wilayat and enhancing the efficiency of seafood trade in a healthy and organised environment.

The Minister also visited the water dam in the Dhahir Al Fawares area of Ibri, implemented through community partnerships, and observed the dam’s positive impact in replenishing groundwater and protecting residential and agricultural areas from flood hazards.

He listened to an explanation from specialists about the dam’s performance and its role in improving water resource management in the region.

The Minister also visited the Gulf International Company’s table egg production project in Ibri.

This project is one of the leading investment projects in the food security sector.

Established in 2019, it is considered one of the largest projects in the Gulf region, spanning an area of 18 million square metres at an estimated cost of OMR26 million, with a daily production capacity of up to one million eggs. He was briefed on the production stages and technologies used in poultry farming, emphasising the importance of supporting these projects that supply the local market with high-quality food products.

During his visit, The Minister affirmed that the Ministry continues to support development and investment projects that contribute to achieving food security and environmental sustainability, praising the efforts of the private sector and the effective partnership with the local community in the success of these initiatives that enhance food production.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

