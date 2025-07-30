Salalah – A joint delegation from Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority; and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry conducted a field visit to several factories in Dhofar on Monday as part of ongoing efforts to support industrial development and enhance local content.

The visit included industries within Salalah Free Zone, Madayn and Dhofar Industrial Zone. Officials reviewed production processes, discussed key achievements, and explored areas for development and innovation across various manufacturing sectors.

The delegation held discussions with factory representatives to understand existing challenges, identify growth opportunities, and explore mechanisms to enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors. The visit aligned with objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and aimed to increase local added value in the manufacturing sector, the ministry stated.

Khalid bin Salim al Qassabi, Director General of Industry at Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said such field visits provide an opportunity for direct dialogue with factory owners and workers. “These visits help us understand the realities on the ground, listen to the concerns of manufacturers, and identify practical solutions that promote industrial networking and growth.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).