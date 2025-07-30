Muscat - Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, conducted a field visit on Monday to inspect key upcoming projects in the Wilayat of Muttrah to ensure the commitment to on-site monitoring and delivering high standards in project execution.

The tour included a review of the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir Roundabout Project, where the chairman was briefed on the latest progress.

He inspected the Wadi Kabir Vendors' street to assess its operational readiness and reviewed the functioning of utility services at the Muttrah Fish, Vegetable, and Fruit Market, one of the municipality's investment projects aimed at enhancing the visitor experience

The chairman also visited the Muttrah Cable Car Project, a landmark initiative aimed at boosting the tourism sector and offering a distinctive recreational experience in the wilayat.



