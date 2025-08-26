Saudi Arabia's Zetta Technologies, a service-based hardware solutions provider, has raised $12 million to fund its expansion.

Proceeds from the Series A funding round, which was led by investment firm Core Vision, will be used to expand the company's device as a service (DaaS) model.

Founded in 2023, the start-up offers DaaS and integrated IT services to businesses, including managing devices, and providing technical and maintenance services.

