UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today at the Presidential Palace in Luanda, where he was received by Angolan President His Excellency João Manuel Lourenço.

As part of his state visit to Angola, His Highness the President was accorded an official reception upon his motorcade's arrival at the palace, where a 21-gun salute was fired to welcome His Highness. He then proceeded to the dais of honour, where the national anthems of the UAE and Angola were played. An honour guard lined up in salute to welcome His Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged greetings with senior Angolan ministers and officials, while His Excellency João Lourenço greeted members of the delegation accompanying His Highness.

The UAE delegation includes H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Mohamed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Salem Ali Khamis Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Angola; and a number of senior officials.