Dubai-listed Shuaa Capital has appointed Nabil Al Rantisi as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 1, 2025.



The move is expected to accelerate the company’s plans to grow its existing business lines and explore new revenue streams across the region and beyond.



Wafik Ben Mansour, the outgoing CEO who steered Shuaa Capital through a turnaround phase, will transition to the role of senior advisor to the board, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market on Monday.



The company returned to profitability for two consecutive quarters and strengthened its capital structure under Mansour’s guidance.



Earlier this month, Shuaa Capital said it was planning to launch new investment funds and reactivate its investment banking platform.



The management is in the process of devising a five-year plan to revamp the business for growth and value creation.



