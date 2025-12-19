UAE - Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil as Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his current role as Founder and Chairman of the Board, subject to obtaining the required shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The board’s decision reflects its assessment that Burjeel Holdings has reached a stage of scale and maturity where alignment between strategic leadership and operational oversight will support clinical excellence, disciplined growth, and long-term value creation across the group, a statement said.

Dr Vayalil said: “Burjeel Holdings has built a strong clinical and operational platform across our core markets. My focus as Chief Executive Officer will be on disciplined execution, strengthening complex and specialized care, improving utilization across our network, and supporting our leadership teams as we continue to grow in alignment with national healthcare priorities and long-term value creation.”

The board also approved the necessary steps to formalise and implement the appointment, including seeking shareholder approval through a General Assembly Meeting of shareholders, as required. The board further determined that this leadership evolution should be accompanied by strengthened independent oversight, including through the Board and a Governance Committee, to ensure robust accountability and protection of the interests of all shareholders.

The board approved the conclusion of John Sunil’s role as Chief Executive Officer and Safeer Ahamed’s role as Co-Chief Executive Officer, and expressed its appreciation for their leadership and contributions to the development and performance of Burjeel Holdings.

Burjeel Holdings will continue to execute its strategy focused on leadership in complex and specialised care, anchored by Abu Dhabi as a regional referral hub, while pursuing disciplined expansion in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and capital-light operating partnerships. The group remains focused on improving utilization across its existing asset base, supported by continued investment in clinical talent, digital and AI-enabled care delivery, and research, with a consistent emphasis on quality outcomes and sustainable growth, it said.

The board has also approved the budget for the financial year 2026, the highest annual budget up to date.

